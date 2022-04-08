State looks into ACT testing disruption in wake of principals' non-renewal

The Assessment Department of the state Board of Education is looking into possible disruptions of testing at Talladega High School in the wake of the non-renewal of the principal, but is not taking a position one way or the other on the non-renewal.
According to Communications Director Michael Sibley, “Our concern is with the consistency and quality of the assessments,” specifically the 11th grade ACT. “It is important to maintain the validity of the testing process. The principal contract is strictly a local issue.”
A story posted by AL.com earlier this week seemed to imply that the state had stepped in to look into the circumstances around Dr. Darius William’s non-renewal, but Sibley emphasized that this was not the case.
“We are just wanting to make sure that testing was not interrupted,” he said.
Sibley said the investigation would likely take a week or so, but it was not entirely clear Thursday what remedies might be available if the testing process was compromised.
Williams and two other principals were non-renewed by a vote of 4-1 during a called meeting March 29. One of the other two principals was still in her probationary period and the other was planning to retire. Williams’ non-renewal, however, resulted in the board members being presented with a petition signed by more than 300 people and a defense of Williams’ record as an administrator and as a father-figure to his students from Rev. Tim Caldwell and Williams himself.
Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee and the board members, including Chuck Roberts, who cast the dissenting vote, all declined to comment on the reasons for the non-renewal.
In his defense, Williams referred to an issue regarding transcripts from several years ago that was not addressed because the board had refused to provide him with a 12-month counselor. He also pointed to teacher shortages in core subjects as contributing to unsatisfactory testing scores.
After the board voted, a group of primarily seniors walked out of Talladega High School and launched an ongoing protest of Williams’ removal. Although a handful of parents and at least one teacher have also been involved, the protests have been overwhelmingly made up of students.
The protests grew the day after the vote, when Lee declared an E-learning day at the high school. The protesters moved from just off the grounds of Talladega High School to the sidewalk in front of the Central Board Office.
Williams has also declined to comment beyond his public statements to the board.