State, local officials meet at chamber of commerce event

Representatives from the Greater Talladega and Lincoln, Calhoun and Cleburne chambers of commerce met with state and local officials and Congressman Mike Rogers last week at the Civilian Marksmanship Park near Lincoln.
Talladega Hall of Heroes curator Jimmy Williams and Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth were also present.
“The whole idea is having the ability to pool our resources with Calhoun and Cleburne counties," Talladega and Lincoln Chamber Director Jason Daves said. "(We can do that) if we start marketing regionally, and we can do it more effectively. Now that COVID is hopefully passing, we’re hoping to get back on track quickly. Our chamber is very excited about working with Calhoun and Cleburne.”
Daves added that he is hoping to set a similar event that also involves the Pell City Chamber for September at the Talladega SuperSpeedway.
“I had an opportunity to speak with Lee Sentell (director of the Alabama Tourism Department) about adding Talladega to the Civil Rights Trail, which would increase tourism and bring dollars into our community,” Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “Also, I spoke with Congressman Rogers abouts special projects and earmarks for our city.”
Added Hill: “Talladega is extremely fortunate to have such a wealth of resources, including great institutions and businesses such as CMP, Talladega SuperSpeedway, TOP Trails, (Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind), Talladega College, Heritage Hall, International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Hall of Heroes, the Ritz Theater, Davey Allison Park and the historic Silk Stocking District, among many others. We recently formed partnerships with neighboring communities to help us more aggressively promote tourism, and events such as this on regional tourism with the Chamber of Commerce let me know that we are moving in the right direction. I am excited about the changes that are under way.”
Added Rogers: “Fostering economic development is crucial for building a solid foundation for east Alabama communities to flourish. I commend the work being done by the Calhoun, Cleburne and Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chambers of Commerce to support Alabama businesses. Alabama continues to be the best state to grow a business and a family.”
For more information, visit www.toureastalabama.com or the Alabama Department of Tourism website.