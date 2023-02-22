 Skip to main content
State crews addressing road issues in St. Clair

Roads St Clair

The process to extend the life of roadwork is ongoing along state roads in St. Clair County. Entire roads are not expected to be paved at this time, but worn areas are being addressed to extend the life of current paving and safety.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Sections of state-maintained roads in and around the Pell City area are undergoing maintenance that takes a new approach to longevity and safety.

Areas along U.S. 231 North have been getting a facelift as crews make their way through traffic delays and weather concerns. The project is being carried out through a process that St. Clair County Commission chairman Stan Batemon said it a fairly new to the area.