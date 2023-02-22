State crews addressing road issues in St. Clair

Sections of state-maintained roads in and around the Pell City area are undergoing maintenance that takes a new approach to longevity and safety.
Areas along U.S. 231 North have been getting a facelift as crews make their way through traffic delays and weather concerns. The project is being carried out through a process that St. Clair County Commission chairman Stan Batemon said it a fairly new to the area.
“This involves filling the cracks and then using a paving process afterward,” Batemon said.
Batemon said the process, which has been used in northern parts of the U.S., assists in keeping water out of the top layer of pavement before it can seep from cracks into the lower levels of the roadway.
“I heard of it at a northern association meeting a while back,” he said.
“It’s a way that’s believed to be able to upkeep more roads, using less money, making the funds go further to treat more roads,” he said.
Excess water seeping through pavement causes more damage, and when water accumulates on top of pavement, there are more safety concerns, such as contributing to hydroplaning on the surfaces.
Most of the areas that have been treated appear to look like patches of brand new pavement. There is also new striping put down in the areas, adding to better visibility, especially when driving in foggy or nighttime conditions.
Road work signs are posted, including those that narrow the route to one lane.
Some signs are posted more closely to active work areas than drivers might be accustomed to, and Batemon said that has been allowed under certain work area conditions now.
“I’ve come across a couple that were closer to the work than I thought,” he said. “It’s a good idea to use extra caution in work areas no matter what.”
But the work doesn’t signal that the bulk of roads undergoing the process will be completely repaved in the near future, Batemon said.
“When that happens, they send an agreement to us before there’s a major project on the way,” he said. “And I haven’t seen that.”