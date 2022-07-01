State approves money for Whiting Road paving project

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $2 million in state funding for various road and bridge projects, including a quarter of a million dollars of improvements to Whiting Road in Talladega County.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act, according to the announcement.
The Talladega County Project includes full depth reclamation to Whiting Road from Chastain Road to Orangevale Road, a distance of about two-and-a-half miles. State funding comes to $250,000, with an additional $87,364 match.
“We actually applied for that grant in the November 2020, but didn’t get it. We resubmitted in January of this year, and were informed last week that we were getting the money this time,” County Engineer Shannon Robbins said.
The road has been in need of work for some time, he added.
“I think it actually started out as a dirt road that just kind of grew over time," Robbins said. "There was not a lot of density testing done back then. But it gets a lot of heavy loads on it now, and they have taken a toll. We would go out and put hot mix on it to level it out, and now we’ve got some pretty extensive buildup.”
The portion of road to be reclaimed runs parallel to Alabama 21, not far from the location of the sinkhole that opened up on US 280 several years ago, then proceeds south.
Because of the condition of the road, Robbins said, “We’re going to just plow up the entire roadbed and replace it with a big cement slab, six or eight inches thick, then we’ll put two or three layers of tar and gravel on it, stripe it and just make it nice for the traveling public.”
The timeframe remained unclear Friday.
“We didn’t really think we were going to be approved, so we’re going to have to go back and figure out the logistics,” he said. “We don’t know how long the funds are going to be available, and we don’t know if we are going to have to contract it or if we can do some of it in house. We’ll have to see how the limits and timeframes work out. Right now, our manpower is low, that it might be beneficial to contract it. We are down to about half the number of people we had 10 years ago, and with the flooding and other recent issues that we don’t have any control over, things have been tight. Still, it’s always good to get an infusion of new revenue.”
This is the third year of the Annual Grant Program, which has so far awarded some $27 million. Another round of funding will be announced later this year.