St. Thomas UMC of Sylacauga prepares to celebrate 140 years

St. Thomas United Methodist Church of Sylacauga is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.
The anniversary theme is “Wake Up and Celebrate 140 Years of God’s Goodness (Hebrews 10:23). Anniversary colors are red and black,
The anniversary celebration begins Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. with in-person Sunday school classes, followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Special guest speaker for the morning will be Sylacauga native Rev. Derrick Bryant, associate minister of the Abundant Faith Ministries of Gwinnett in Snellville, Ga. Pastor Dr. Thomas Muhomba will conduct the communion service.
Lunch will be served from 12:30-1:30 p.m, followed by a special anniversary service at 2 p.m. This service will be dedicated to the memories of church members who have passed away since the last anniversary, with speaker Dr. Paula Cook Bruno, the principal at Indian Valley Elementary School.
You may donate in memory or honor of a loved one by dropping a donation off at the church, mailing a donation to PO Box 1289, Sylacauga, AL 35150 or use the cash app $StThomasUMC.
Previous church members who now belong to other congregations or have moved out of the area are welcome to return for the anniversary celebrations.
Masks will be required for both services, and parking lot worship and livestream will be available.
