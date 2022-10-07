 Skip to main content
St. Thomas UMC of Sylacauga prepares to celebrate 140 years

St. Thomas United Methodist Church of Sylacauga

The anniversary celebration begins Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. with in-person Sunday school classes, followed by morning worship at 11 a.m.

 Courtesy photo

St. Thomas United Methodist Church of Sylacauga is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.

The anniversary theme is “Wake Up and Celebrate 140 Years of God’s Goodness (Hebrews 10:23). Anniversary colors are red and black,