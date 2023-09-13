St. Clair ‘Rustik Bucket’ showcases local wares, talents

ODENVILLE — Rebecca Hodges didn’t have to travel far for some homespun shopping fun on Saturday.
She came from Springville, just a few miles up the road from the St. Clair County Arena, where a shopping frenzy called The Rustik Bucket was under way.
She and her group of friends and family hit it early, and by just after lunch, they were loaded with their shopping bags and ready to call it a day.
Hodges was thrilled with the assortment of creations she found. There a great big metal sculpture any Bama fan would love for one certain person, and a piece of personalized art for someone else’s beach house in her bags.
The “market,” as it’s called, brings in all kinds of creators and collectors, and it’s Vanessa Durham of Attalla who puts it all together.
Durham sets the times and places, and now, St. Clair County is on her list twice a year, with a fall and a spring event.
Durham had her own specialty shop, “The Cozy Nest,” in Attalla, but has closed it to organize large collections of market items in one place.
She features anywhere from 70 or more vendors in her showcase gatherings, and discovered that the St. Clair County Arena is a great spot for people to enjoy the event. Being in Odenville, it’s an easy interstate drive for most visitors and it’s likely they’ll run into a few friends and neighbors in the crowd.
Parking is easy, the main building is covered for rain or shine attendance and has attached restrooms. It also accommodates food vendors and is fitted with shady spots to take a rest stop.
Many of Saturday’s vendors represented the local talent from within the county,
Soap maker Renee Cash came from her home in Ashville, bringing her cache of alluring scented soaps, with scents made to brighten bath time.
“Down By the Creek Soaps” is her pursuit, and she’s been creating her scents and soaps for about three years.
The names she gives them tell it all, with “Blue agave” and “Lemon Mint Mojito,” “Mountain Mist” and “Coconut Beach.”
Cash makes her bath treats using all kinds of natural ingredients, including olive and palm oils, avocado and shea and cocoa butter. The scents are infused into the soap bases using pure and high quality essential oils, she explained.
She travels markets, and her products are also available by contacting her at @downbythecreekssoaps and etsy.
You never know what might be at a market, just around the corner, and that’s how Durham’s displays were positioned inside the arena.
There were specialists in rediscovered furniture and handmade or made-to-order design features, even custom-ordered gnomes for any fun featured shoppers.
Fashion flair for all kinds of favorites was in big supply, from vintage collectibles to brand new designs for comfy and cozy lifestyles.
Accessories are always a hit for market lovers, from jewelry and other wearable art like scarves and hats and other pieces to craft a wardrobe with.
Durham said most of her market vendors are regional, with many from the immediate local areas where she hosts her events.
Courtney Brown brought in some of the goods she and her husband, Trent, produce from their Odenville farm they’ve named “Grace Ministries.”
The farm is devoted to its nonprofit work, supplying goods to the local senior center and others.
They now have a storefront, located behind Bethel Baptist Church, where things like the elderberry and serrano syrup, cucumber relish and sweet and spicy tomato relish are sold to support their work.
They have their own line of candles, too, with scents named “Home Sweet Home” and “Autumn Days,” among others.
Originally from Detroit, Brown said she moved to the area and met her husband, and is learning the ways of a farm and her new home in Alabama.
She smiles talking about her new life in Odenville, and points to the tables of offerings she had ready for the market visitors.
“It takes a passion for it,” she said. “You get to see the fruits of your labors. And share them.”