 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Clair ‘Rustik Bucket’ showcases local wares, talents

ODENVILLE — Rebecca Hodges didn’t have to travel far for some homespun shopping fun on Saturday.

She came from Springville, just a few miles up the road from the St. Clair County Arena, where a shopping frenzy called The Rustik Bucket was under way.