Rare as rainbows

St. Clair resident shares memories as female pilot, flight instructor

COOK SPRINGS A lifelong fascination with flight began when Shirley Parker visited a dirt airstrip in California with her father and brother as a young girl. Shirley watched the barnstormers and crop-dusters circling the skies, and she immediately wanted to be where they were.

“One day, I’m going to fly,’” Shirley told her dad.