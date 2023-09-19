 Skip to main content
St. Clair Relay for Life returns with fun and dedicated effort

Relay pies

Relay organizer Jennifer Price dips out the filling for the pies for the pie-eating contest.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

It was just time, she said.

And just that important.

Relay Dessert

Wanda Pettus, left, and Peggy Kirby took baked goods from Sweet and Sassy Desserts of Oxford to the Relay for Life event in St. Clair County Saturday.