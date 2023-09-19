St. Clair Relay for Life returns with fun and dedicated effort

It was just time, she said.
And just that important.
And after mulling it over, thinking it through and initiating the plan, it happened Saturday at the St. Clair County Arena.
“I really didn’t get started until January, when I got serious about it,” said Jennifer Price, who lives in the Brompton area of St. Clair County.
She knew most Relay for Life events take place in the spring, but early in the calendar year spring just came too soon to put the long list of things to do in order.
So, Price and her company of friends and family held off until the fall to have the first Relay for Life in St. Clair County in five years.
The vendors lined up, the ideas came together and Saturday marked the return of an event that was once a go-to date on the calendar for supporters of The American Cancer Society in St. Clair County.
She and her planning supporters decided to take on the idea of having an old-time carnival occasion, and everything went from there, Price said.
“I was remembering the places my father used to take me, and the things they did then, and it turned out to come together,” she said.
Prince and her supporters ended up holding an old-fashioned pie-eating contest and setting out bounce houses on the grounds for some exercising-type fun.
Even vendors came up with some game fun of their own. The ladies of Sweet and Sassy Desserts from Oxford not only lined up their sweets and treats, but filled a washtub with rubber ducks so visitors to their tables of goods could play a game to win some of the goods.
If a duck turned up tagged as a winner underneath, the visitor would be a “winner” to the table.
Company owner Wanda Pettus and friend Peggy Kirby were part of the volunteers staffing the tables, with each having their own specialties among the offerings.
Kirby, 86, featured her grandmother’s recipe for the tea cakes she made for the occasion, along with some cookies filled with her homemade blueberry jam.
A retired nurse, Kirby has dealt with the stresses of cancer in a personal way, having lost both her brother and her father to the disease through the years.
Pettus is a former Relay Team leader for the Calhoun County Relay, and when she couldn’t find an event closer to home, chose to be part of the St. Clair County Relay.
Tom and Rhonda Smith brought their traveling lemonade stand from Moody for the Relay, with their hand-operated “squeezer,” and bottles of flavorful options for patrons to try.
“We enjoy it,” Smith said. “And it’s a great event.”
Along one end of the arena, Price strung up a line of doughnuts dripping in frostings and fillings, where entrants to this event could try and finish off an entire doughnut without using their hands.
With plenty of icing smeared on their faces and lots of laughing coming from the contestants, the swinging doughnut contest declared a winner within about 10 minutes.
Glenn and Kim Fulner of Oxford found out about the Relay, and brought along their two grandchildren to take part in the day.
They spent a good amount of time watching the children jump and flip around inside the bounce houses, enjoying the antics on the fall afternoon. Fulner said the family tries to support Relay for Life events as part of being involved in supporting those who are stricken with the disease.
Saturday’s Relay included the traditional group and Survivors’ Walk, and the lighted luminaria that are imprinted with the names of those who have died, and those who are in treatment.
Price said she was happy with the way the Relay turned out, and hopes there’s more growth in the future for the St. Clair County effort.
Those who couldn’t take part in this year’s event can still help save lives and support their local Relay for Life by making a donation through the American Cancer Society’s website.