St. Clair gas tax revenue sharing a no-go

ASHVILLE — A formal motion made by St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon to share half of the county’s 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities inside the county failed to move forward for the lack of a second from any member of the commission.
Batemon had informed commissioners last week at a work session that he was going to make the formal motion because mayors needed to know whether they could tap into new funds for planning purposes, before the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year began.
At Tuesday morning’s meeting, Batemon gave his gavel to Commissioner Pro Tempore Jeff Brown, so that he could formally make the motion. The acting commission chairman cannot make a motion during a commission meeting.
In accordance with the motion, cities would be provided half of the annual funds generated from the 4-cent gasoline tax for next fiscal year only. Officials have said that the 4-cent gasoline tax brings in close to $4 million each year.
In accordance with the motion, the commission would have the opportunity to review and reconsider the sharing agreement annually.
“The review each year will include specifically what paving projects were funded from the local fuel tax 110 Fund in both the municipalities and in the unincorporated areas of the county,” the motion stated.
St. Clair County mayors had asked the commission for a share of the taxes, since funds generated from the tax mostly come from gas stations within St. Clair County municipalities. Cities would have used the new money for road paving and road paving equipment within their respective cities.
Commissioners said the tax was set up to help pay for the paving of county roads, but city officials contend that roads within municipalities are also county roads.
Mayors had worked out an agreement among themselves to share $2 million of the gasoline tax, about half of the revenue generated from the 4-cent gasoline tax.
In April the mayors, along with other city officials, presented a proposed plan to provide municipalities with half of the tax for road paving projects and equipment for St. Clair County cities.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said in April that city mayors throughout the county all agreed on the plan presented to the Commission to share half of the 4-cent tax money among the cities.
On Tuesday, Jessup clarified that the proposal was not drafted from the St. Clair County Mayors Association, but by St. Clair County mayors.
The plan that was rejected by the commission had the municipalities seeking half of the funds generated from the 4-cent tax. Of that money, Moody and Pell City would receive 20 percent of the money that the municipalities would share. Margaret, Odenville, Springville and Argo would receive 10 percent, and Ashville, Riverside, Ragland and Steele would receive 5 percent of the pool of money designated for municipalities.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said the money allocated to the cities would have been used for road paving projects and equipment, approved by the Commission.
Jessup said the allocation of funds will be more like a grant application, approved by the County Commission for each individual project.
He said the funds would have been available to cities with an 80-20 split, with the cities’ share for road projects set at 20 percent of the costs.
“I felt like they (Commissioners) should have supported the Chairman and his recommendation to share those taxes,” said Moody Mayor Joe Lee.
He said the mayors had worked out what he thought was a fair deal to help share in the taxes.
“We just want to make sure that money is being spent back in the city of Moody, not just for us individually, but for all municipalities in St. Clair County,” Lee said.
He said percentage-wise, Moody is one of the biggest contributors of the 4-cent gasoline tax.
“The mayors worked through a percentage for every municipality to get a fair share of it,” Lee said. “It was going to make a big difference for towns like Riverside, Ragland and those that don’t have big gas stations, so they are the ones really suffering. Moody will make it. We’ll get by. We’ll do our own thing, if we have too.”
Jessup said after the meeting that he was disappointed.
“I am disappointed, but I’m not mad,” Jessup said. “I get it. There are a lot of considerations and a lot of nuances that go into making a decision like that.”
“If nothing else was accomplished, at least I think, the commission is at least now aware of the pain that all of us mayors are going through with the expense of road work,” Jessup said. “Our city budgets do not and never will have enough money without the help of this gas tax to fulfill the needs. While we agree city streets are not necessarily the responsibility of the county, everybody knows that the density and traffic on city streets is much greater than on some of the rural roads out in the county and things wear out faster.”
Jessup said more of the tax money should be used to help with the paving of city roads and rural roads in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“We want to start spending some of that money and get it out there where people can see it, and maybe it will release some of the pressures we are feeling,” Jessup said. “That 4-cent gas tax is new money. That’s over and above what we were operating with before. We should be doing things over and above what we were doing before that. We are encouraging them to get that evidence out there.”
Batemon offered two other unrelated plans that also failed at Tuesday’s meeting.
He proposed a $15 million “Rural Road” paving plan to spend $5 million for paving for the next three years.
Batemon proposed that the plan would be funded with $3 million from the General Fund and $2 million from the 4-cent gasoline tax. That proposal failed for a lack of a second.
Batemon also proposed adopting a resolution to amend the county’s financial policy from maintaining 20 percent to 25-percent in reserves in the General fund. That motion was tabled, and Commissioner Tommy Bowers indicated that he was interested in further discussions about this and the “Rural Road” plan proposed by Batemon.