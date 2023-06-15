 Skip to main content
St. Clair gas tax revenue sharing a no-go

The Commission failed to approve a proposal to share the 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities. Tuesday’s Commission meeting was well attended.

ASHVILLE — A formal motion made by St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon to share half of the county’s 4-cent gasoline tax with municipalities inside the county failed to move forward for the lack of a second from any member of the commission. 

Batemon had informed commissioners last week at a work session that he was going to make the formal motion because mayors needed to know whether they could tap into new funds for planning purposes, before the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year began. 