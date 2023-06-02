St. Clair Farmers Market ready for Wednesday shoppers

If you happen to be driving along U.S. 78 by the Avondale walking track in Pell City on any given Wednesday afternoon this summer, just look for the rows of white tents.
That’s where you’ll find the freshest selection of local fruits and veggies from farmers’ gardens and trees, bushes and beds.
Opening day for the 15th year of the market was May 31, and organizers report a successful session of shoppers finding plenty of fresh produce, taking home bags and bundles of nature’s bounty. Assistance from the growers themselves helps buyer make the best choices.
The market often offers honey, brittle and other homemade baked goods such as flavorful fried pies.
The market is open from 1-5 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. The market will remain open through the summer months and production period.
The St. Clair County Pell City Farmers Market is also a Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Program redemption site, so be sure to bring your Alabama Farmers Market Authority vouchers with you. Further details are available from Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, at the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.