St. Clair Farmers Market ready for Wednesday shoppers

If you happen to be driving along U.S. 78 by the Avondale walking track in Pell City on any given Wednesday afternoon this summer, just look for the rows of white tents.

That’s where you’ll find the freshest selection of local fruits and veggies from farmers’ gardens and trees, bushes and beds.