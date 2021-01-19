St. Clair deputy shoots, kills Cropwell man, 56

CROPWELL — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has released information on an officer involved shooting Monday night.
Deputies responded at about 10:05 p.m. to a domestic alteration on Pepper Road in Cropwell, according to a news release from Sheriff Billy Murray.
When they arrived on scene, a deputy encountered a single male subject with a handgun, the release said. Murray said that after numerous commands to drop the weapon, the man instead pointed it at the deputy. Murray said the deputy then discharged his own weapon and killed the man.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt identified the man as Kevin Wells, 56, of Cropwell.
Murray said the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is processing the scene of the incident Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Both are members of a multi-county mutual aid agreement with St. Clair County.