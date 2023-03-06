St. Clair deputy delivers … for the second time

When he heard the call over the radio, St. Clair County Deputy Caleb Wise knew he had to move fast, and call on the skills and concentration he’d put into action once before.
There was a baby coming and Wise was on his way — just like the brand new life was.
Wise was working the day shift Thursday when the plea for help came in about 9 a.m. By 9:54 a.m., there was a brand new life in his hands named Ryan Howell, all seven pounds of him and a good 19 inches in length.
The newborn announced himself to the world with good breathing and crying, thanks in part to Wise’s skilled hands and cool head when the assignment came his way.
But the 26-year-old deputy had backup. A team from the Pell City Fire Department came into the home of Jaycee Howell and took over the situation, doing everything that needed to be done to ensure both mother and baby were taken care of and ready to be on their way to a hospital.
“They were phenomenal,” Wise said. “Everything was good.”
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his crew included Battalion Chief Joey Vaughn, Dakota Moorehead, Andrew Meeks and Zach Hamrick.
Wise said there really wasn’t any time to think about what he was heading into when he responded to the call — he just knew someone needed his help. St. Clair County dispatcher Tina Davis did her part, too — she activated an app made for such a situation and could actually view the scene where Wise was
The app, “Prepared Live,” gave Davis the information she knew her colleague needed, staying with Wise all the way through the process. And as Wise was taking care of the hands-on delivery, Jaycee’s mother arrived quickly enough to relay information from Davis and the Prepared Alive app.
The department has learned since that mother and baby are both doing well, a report Wise was very glad to hear.
It’s things like this, Wise said, that make him love the profession he chose, it’s the kind of work that is likely to bring something new almost every day on the job.
“That’s what I like about it,” he said. “It’s different every day.”
But Wise said he didn’t have his sights on becoming a law enforcement professional as he was growing up. It really didn’t strike him until he began working at the St. Clair County Jail in 2016 that it became a goal.
It was during this time he decided to become a certified officer, and then took the position in Steele, in northern St. Clair County, for three years. That experience, as a brand-new officer, brought him his first-ever call to help a mother deliver her baby.
He left Steele to join the ranks of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, an opportunity that he says has been fulfilling and rewarding.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the recent morning’s work represented the diverse and serious nature of the calls handled by law enforcement on a daily basis. Murray said the teamwork between the agencies, the dispatcher’s role and training were all critical to creating a positive outcome from this particular call for help.
“I’m very proud of them all, and the way they took care of this young mother and baby,’ he said. “These first responders made a good outcome.”