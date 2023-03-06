 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

St. Clair deputy delivers … for the second time

Caleb Wise

St. Clair County Deputy Caleb Wise helped deliver a baby while he was on duty the morning of March 2. Wise has been a certified officer of the law for three-and-a half years now.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

When he heard the call over the radio, St. Clair County Deputy Caleb Wise knew he had to move fast, and call on the skills and concentration he’d put into action once before.

There was a baby coming and Wise was on his way — just like the brand new life was.