St. Clair County real estate association honors member agents

The roles of a Realtor and agents in the profession are distinctive and many, and during the St. Clair County Association of Realtors Awards Luncheon, 35-year real estate specialist Becky Bowman noted a few of these important guidelines for the industry.
“Our member platform is to take a buyer through the process,” she said. “We provide the proper feedback, and as Realtors, we advocate. Our goal is home ownership for all.”
The association formed in St. Clair County in the early 1960s, and members filled the Pell City Municipal Complex meeting room as they honored the members who had been deemed to have accomplished the goals of the association over the past year.
The group also honors those who have died, but left their mark on the profession that has continued to grow since its early years representing those in search of property and homes.
The 2023 program for honors over the past year began with noting years of service reached, and included Michelle Greene, Lee Higginbotham, Shonnoh McCoy and Conswalia Phillips with five years; Donna Haynes, Michelle Shoemaker and Tina Stallings with 10 years; Scott Fields, Jacque Owen, Lynne Stanford and Diana White with 15 years; Chad Camp, Alan Drinkard, Nan Morris and Jim Presley with 20 years; Katrina Hennings, 25 years; Becky Bowman, 35 years; and Carol Howard, 40 years.
Additional awards noted during the program included GRI graduate status, Realtor of the Year and past president Nicole Anderson; the Rising Star Award to Laurie Brasher; the Realtor for Communities, Professional Leadership and President’s Cup to Caran Wilbanks; Partner of the Year to Julie Sterns; the Diamond Club Award to Becky Bowman; Rookie of the Year, Stacey Lybrand; the Prestigious Hall of Fame Award to Brenda Fields; the Ed Ash Pioneer Award to Johnnie Atchison; and The Legacy Awards, to the late Nancy Locklear, the late Mike Hendrix, the late Lawrence Fields and the late Bill Gossett.