St. Clair County real estate association honors member agents

The roles of a Realtor and agents in the profession are distinctive and many, and during the St. Clair County Association of Realtors Awards Luncheon, 35-year real estate specialist Becky Bowman noted a few of these important guidelines for the industry.

“Our member platform is to take a buyer through the process,” she said. “We provide the proper feedback, and as Realtors, we advocate. Our goal is home ownership for all.”