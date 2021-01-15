St. Clair County man leads law enforcement on a chase through four counties

A St. Clair County man was arrested and charged with attempted felony assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and parole violation, as well as a raft of traffic offenses, after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase through four counties at speeds in excess of 120 mph Sunday night.
Caleb Eli Johnson, 23, was held at the St. Clair County Jail in Asheville on a $12,000 bond, and was still in jail Friday night.
Authorities say Johnson was driving a green 2008 Toyota Camry when an Alabama State Trooper attempted to pull him over for a moving violation in front of Wellborn Cabinets in Clay County.
The trooper carried on the pursuit from the city of Ashland and then into Talladega County going about 110 miles per hour. The trooper said that at this point the chase was joined by Talladega Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies, at which point the trooper disengaged.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby said the chase continued through town at speeds of more than 120 miles per hour, with city officers dropping off once he had left the city’s police jurisdiction.
The chase then moved to St. Clair County, where Johnson allegedly tried to ram a vehicle belonging to the sheriff’s department, which is the basis for the attempted assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree charges, according to Sheriff Billy Murray.
The chase ended at the I-20/I-59 interchange in Birmingham.
Johnson appeared to be on probation for possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County last year. According to court documents, he was sentenced to 24 months, but it was not immediately clear how much time he had actually served in a state penitentiary, if any.
Assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest are misdemeanors.