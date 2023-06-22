St. Clair County Airport destination stop for all-female air race

Forty-one teams flying into Pell City from all over the country, and some from beyond, have a lot in common.
First, all the team members in the annual Air Race Classic are women.
Secondly, all the teams practice safety first and enjoy the camaraderie.
Their backgrounds are varied, and their interest in flight comes from different places and experiences, but they also have something else in common.
“Oh sure, we’d all like to win, but there’s much more to it than that,” said pilot Corbi Bullock from the Raleigh, N.C., area.
She’s the 2019 winner of the 2,400-mile aviation race, but this year, sat out the competition to help with logistics and other necessities for holding the event.
She and others, some racers, some helping as Bullock is this year, were making themselves comfortable inside the waiting areas at the St, Clair County Airport in Pell City Thursday morning, tracking the progress of teams as they made their way south from this year’s starting point, Grand Forks, N.D.
Pell City is the next-to-last stop for fueling and some R&R before the 46th annual race winds up in Homestead, Fla., Saturday.
A good crowd was expected Thursday night for some layover time. There’s been weather to deal with, as always, but this year had storms popping up throughout the Southeast, along with a hurricane trying to brew up in the eastern Caribbean.
Most pilots and race organizers had their eye fixed on iPad, tracking the planes expected in that day, along with watching weather patterns, comparing notes on when their friends would arrive and how the weather would cooperate.
Thursday morning, there were four sets of teams gathered at St. Clair Regional — they had already made it in and were looking forward to the last legs of the race and reconnecting with their flying friends.
All aircraft in the event must be single-engine planes and participants only fly during daylight hours. Two pilots per plane are required, although a third person can be allowed to fly along if desired, keeping ideal weight in mind for making the best time.
Teammates Lindsay Turner and Madeline Johnson attended Purdue University together, both deciding early in life their interests were in aviation.
They co-piloted Turner’s Cirrus her father bought in 2021, and Turner said the aerodynamic design on the craft allows them to fly at speeds of up to about 225 mph.
This is their first race, they said, and they hope to have a good outcome together.
The annual Air Race Classic traces its origin back nearly 100 years to a race held especially for women who were pilots.
Participants are expected to depart from Pell City Friday morning, fly through or stop at Cross City, Fla., and then make the final leg into Homestead.
The race can be followed via the Air Race Classic (ARC) website, where winners of the 2023 event will be tracked and posted.