St. Clair Commission considers incentives for truck leasing service and sales

Members of the St. Clair County Commission will address a request for a five-year tax abatement from a truck sales and leasing company during their first meeting in August.
The amount of the tax abatement would be one fourth of one cent that the county collects but the abatement would not apply to funds directed toward public education. The commission tabled the item during its meeting Tuesday, but will take it up again during the Aug. 8 meeting.
The company, Brigman Truck Exchange, already has a presence in the county and is moving to the location.
The site is located adjacent to I-20 east at the Chula Vista exit on the south side of the interstate and bordered by Tunnel Mountain Road.
Also Tuesday, the commission held a public hearing for the request to vacate a public right of way on Glory Lane no longer needed by the county, said Commission Chairman Stan Batemon.
No one appeared before the commission to speak regarding the proposal, which can be acted upon in a later meeting.
Glory Lane is located in the Cropwell area of Pell City, off Valley View Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
Clay Phillips, assistant county engineer, told of progress being made on the project to provide paving work for county school parking lots, informing commissioners that work at Odenville Middle School has been completed and work will now move on to Springville High School.
The commission also heard the status of options under consideration for roadwork for Blackjack Road and Annie Lee Road, with Phillips commenting that proposals for the extent of work remains under discussion.
Batemon said Blackjack Road has become a fairly major road in the county. It connects to Annie Lee Road at the south end in the Whites Chapel Area and originates near Argo in northwestern St. Clair County.
The commission agreed to spend $32,000 for two work stations for the county’s E-911 services, part of expenses for upgraded radio equipment for the shared service within the county.
Batemon said this process is ongoing for E-911 services throughout the state and county as technology increases the scope of the resources at hand for law enforcement and public safety.
County attorney Jim Hill reported to the commission on the topic of SRO officers in St. Clair County, noting that “10 years ago, there were a few, and now, they’re needed in every school.
“It’s a natural thing that this is happening, but it’s new and the situations are moving around,” he said, regarding the structure of the provisions.
Hill said the services are becoming more centralized, and now, SROs will be certified as such with specific training and also instructing youth in distracted driving topics, along with other safety concerns.
In addition, the SRO officers are certified police officers, Batemon said.
He said the county school system wlil likely end up with 25 to 30 SRO officers in place.
This development will become part of the St. Clair County’s Sheriff’s Department as another division, Batemon said.
During commissioners’ reports, District 3 representative Tommy Bowers said he attended a public meeting held in Gadsden Monday night to address a plan from Alabama Power Company to build power producing reservoirs on Chandler Mountain in northern St. Clair County.
“It was packed,” Bowers said. “There were a lot of comments and emotion. There was a 99-year-old man begging them not to take his property.”
Bowers said the issue would be one that “would be ongoing for a while yet.”
The company says it could be another eight years before they could receive a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the proposal.
The plan involves building upper and lower reservoirs along with a series of five dams and that 1,600 acres would be flooded.
On another pending topic, Jason Goodgame, vice president for Goodgame and Company, the design and building contractor for the new St. Clair County jail, gave an update on the structure and its projected timeline for occupancy. Goodgame said workers are going through final punch lists for the building as jail personnel are already training inside the building, and he expects his company to be complete with the work by the end of the month.
The final timeline for moving inmates into the facility will be determined by Sheriff Billy Murray, he said.
In other matters, the commission:
— Approved reimbursing the city of Ragland $50,000 which it had paid for SRO services which later received funding for this cost;
— Agreed to authorize County Administrator Tina Morgan to send letters and agreements to municipalities within the county for their 2024 Municipality Fees paid to the county on a pro-rata basis;
— Approved a low bid of $37,800 from Town & Country Ford of Pell City for a 2023 four wheel drive SUV for the county’s reappraisal office;
— Approved creating the position of full-time event maintenance person for the Public Recreation Department which oversees events held at the St. Clair County Arena;
— Approved renewal of the maintenance agreements for fire protection at the county’s Annex Building, and the Ashville and Pell City Courthouses at $675 per month each;
— Tabled a request for The Springs Country Store located at 98 Jones Road in Springville for approval of Retail Beer Off Premise and Retail Wine Off Premise Licenses.