St. Clair Commission considers incentives for truck leasing service and sales

Members of the St. Clair County Commission will address a request for a five-year tax abatement from a truck sales and leasing company during their first meeting in August.

The amount of the tax abatement would be one fourth of one cent that the county collects but the abatement would not apply to funds directed toward public education. The commission tabled the item during its meeting Tuesday, but will take it up again during the Aug. 8 meeting.