Springville Council hears of plans for county law enforcement memorial

SPRINGVILLE — Police Chief Wayne Walton told the mayor and council Wednesday that he hopes to have a St. Clair County Law Enforcement Memorial erected in the Big Springs Park.
“I think it will be a great asset to the city,” Walton said.
He said there is a 12-by-12-foot concrete slab at the proposed site.
Walton said donations have already been verbally committed to clean and to stain or stamp the concrete slab, erect a low brick wall around two sides of the memorial, and surround the area with blue lights. A memorial bench will provide a place for people to sit.
Walton said a company which makes monuments has agreed to make the monument at about half the normal cost.
“They are not making a cent,” Walton told the council at the Wednesday morning council meeting, which had been rescheduled because of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“We aren’t asking for any funds,” Rick Hopkins, the city’s parks and recreation director, told the mayor and council.
Walton said they wanted to make the council aware of the project.
Hopkins said the St. Clair County Law Enforcement Memorial was recently presented to the Parks and Recreation Board, which unanimously supported the project.
Officials said the proposed site is next to the VFW and Purple Heart Memorials.
Walton said this will be the only memorial to recognize all the fallen St. Clair County law enforcement officers, although Moody and Pell City have memorials for their fallen officers.
“Six have died in the line of duty in our county,” Walton said.
The police chief said he hopes to complete the memorial project with donations.
Hopkins said the chief has raised about half the total cost of the project through donated work and items, as well as verbal commitment of funds.
The project includes a flag pole with flag, and a brick sidewalk to the memorial.
Organizers are seeking sponsors for a donation of $100 a brick for the construction of the sidewalk and to help raise money to pay for the project.
Contact Walton at the Springville Police Department if you want more information about the memorial or to make a donation.
During the meeting, St. Clair County Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Smith presented the EDC’s five year plan, which will focus on workforce development and education, among other things, like recruitment and retention of industries, tourism, and agri-science or farming.
“It’s amazing the things that are produced here in St. Clair County,” Smith said.
Smith said there are plans to add a grant writer to the EDC staff, as well as to hire a grant writing agency to help secure certain grants.
During the meeting, the council approved the low bid submitted by Tayler Corporation in the amount of $575,300 for a UV disinfection system at the Springville Lagoon.
The council also approved two contracts with CDG, an engineering firm based out of Birmingham for two major sewer projects. The total amount of the contracts is $1.3 million. CDG, an engineering firm, will develop project plans and see the projects to completion.
The city secured a grant for the $10 million sewer project. The city’s share or match for the grant is 25-percent or $2.5 million, according to Earl Peoples, who oversees the city’s water and sewer departments.
He said the city is paying its share of the sewer project with bond money the city secured in 2019.
Officials said one CDG contract is for a pump station and sewer rehabilitation project, while the other contract is for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.
Peoples said the new wastewater treatment facility will meet the current needs of the city, but the facility is being constructed so that it can be expanded as demand grows.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a permit for the Springville High School Homecoming Parade, Friday Sept. 22.
— Heard discussions about a proposed city flag from Chris Dunston.