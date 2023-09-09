 Skip to main content
Springville Council hears of plans for county law enforcement memorial

Proposed Law Enforcement memorial

This is a rendering of the Law Enforcement Memorial, which is expected to be constructed this year in Big Springs Park.

SPRINGVILLE — Police Chief Wayne Walton told the mayor and council Wednesday that he hopes to have a St. Clair County Law Enforcement Memorial erected in the Big Springs Park.

“I think it will be a great asset to the city,” Walton said.