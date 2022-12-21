 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SYLACAUGA

Spring to bring slight increase in garbage pickup fee

Sylacauga residents will be paying just a little bit more for garbage service starting in the spring.

The city’s contract with GFL allows for the company to adjust rates based on the Consumer Price Index, with a maximum increase of three percent per year. A company spokesman told the Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night that the company’s expenses have increased by at least seven percent during the past year.