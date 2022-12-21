Spring to bring slight increase in garbage pickup fee

Sylacauga residents will be paying just a little bit more for garbage service starting in the spring.
The city’s contract with GFL allows for the company to adjust rates based on the Consumer Price Index, with a maximum increase of three percent per year. A company spokesman told the Sylacauga City Council Tuesday night that the company’s expenses have increased by at least seven percent during the past year.
According to Council President Ashton Fowler, the current rate is $13.49 per household per month. Starting April 1, 2023, that amount will increase by about 40 cents per household per month. The cost of households with a second cart will increase from about $8 per month to $8.24.
The city will also raise the cost of bulk curbside pickup by the street department by about 60 cents per month, for a total cost of $1 per month for most households, and $1.24 per month for households with an extra bin.
Fowler said the company had not requested a rate increase since 2017, and the city had absorbed the cost of that increase.
Council members Fowler, Lee Perryman and Tiffany Nix discussed absorbing the cost of the increase Tuesday night, but ultimately agreed that it was more practical to pass this increase along to the residents. One dollar per month is not an insurmountable obstacle, but the cost for the city to absorb that increase for all residents would put a significant dent in the recently approved budget.
Council members Nate Brewer and Laura Heath were not present for Tuesday’s meeting.
Also Tuesday, the council
— Heard Police Chaplain Mark Ledbetter announce that a warming station would be open in First Baptist Church of Sylacauga from 7 p.m. Thursday to sometime Monday. For more information, please call the church at 256-245-6301 or Ledbetter at 256-626-9627.
— Heard Mayor Jim Heigl thank the Beautification Council for the Christmas decorations at City Hall and members of the Chamber of Commerce for the Christmas parade.
— Heard Heigl wish everyone a merry Christmas, and asked in particular that people remember the first responders and service members who have to be away from their families.
— Tabled an ordinance to surplus property on North Main Avenue.
— Voted to surplus a street sweeper and put it up for sale on GovDeals.com.
— Approved overrun charges on the Marble City Heights Circle paving project for $702.40 and final retainage payment to Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction LLC for $1,886.31.
— Voted to continue the policy on COVID-related sick leave, keeping the allowable time at 10 days.
— Removed the garbage fee from a vacant property at the request of the property owner.
— Approved travel and training expenses for two employees in the building inspection department.
— Approved a pay raise for the assistant street superintendent.