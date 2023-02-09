Sports auction in Anniston to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its sixth annual Sports Memorabilia Auction Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Classic On Noble in Anniston.
“The fundraiser is the result of efforts by (volunteers) Joe Estep and Dave McWhorter, and the BGCEAL Board of Directors are (also) instrumental in the organization and development of the auction,” according to an announcement.
“They coordinate the acquisition of auction items, often traveling outside of our area ot obtain autographed items and other donations. These volunteers are unwavering advocates of youth in our community. They give their time not only to the Boys and Girls Clubs but to other local nonprofits.”
There will be live and silent auctions, and all proceeds raised will go to help BGCEAL continue to provide youth development services and programs for over 450 children in the area.