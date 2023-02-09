 Skip to main content
Sports auction in Anniston to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its sixth annual Sports Memorabilia Auction Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Classic On Noble in Anniston.

“The fundraiser is the result of efforts by (volunteers) Joe Estep and Dave McWhorter, and the BGCEAL Board of Directors are (also) instrumental in the organization and development of the auction,” according to an announcement. 