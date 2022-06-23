Sponsorship opportunities still availible for AIDB's Christmas in July event

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Christmas In July will be returning to Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake July 23.
The 13th annual event will feature the return of the boat poker run, a live auction, a raffle and music, all in the service of a worthy cause.
Proceeds from the event will go toward buying Christmas presents for AIDB students whose families could not otherwise afford them. Last year’s event raised enough to buy gifts for 103 at the Alabama School for the Deaf, School for the Blind and Helen Keller School.
There are still sponsorships available for the 13th annual event, and donations are always welcome.
Sponsorships start at $50, or tee-shirt level. There will also be eight silver-level sponsorships worth $1,000, four gold sponsorships at $2,500 and one presenting sponsorship for $5,000.
Donations can be either cash or items for the live auction and/or raffle. You may donate online at www.aidb.org/foundation. Be sure to check Christmas In July.
All contributions are tax-deductible, and the appropriate tax documents will be sent to you.
Pier 59 is located at 1363 Rivercrest Drive in Vincent.
For more information, please call Tim Chiasson at 205-541-5157 or Jessica Brummett at 256-761-3571.