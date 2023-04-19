Split vote on City Council still leaves school board down a member

The Sylacauga City Council deadlocked over an appointment to the city board of education for the second meeting in a row Tuesday evening.
Unlike the majority of public school boards in Alabama, the Sylacauga City School Board is appointed by the city, not elected. According the the Alabama Association of School Boards, 46 out of 139 of the public school districts in the state have boards that are appointed rather than elected.
Current Sylacauga board member Melissa Garris’s term expires in June, and while she told the council that she does not wish to be reappointed, she said she was willing to continue to serve.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Tiffany Nix nominated Olwyn Twyman to fill Garris’s seat and Councilwoman Laura Heath nominated Coach Eddie Varnadore.
Councilman Nate Brewer works for the city board of education and had to recuse himself from voting Tuesday. When the nominees were put to the vote, Nix and Councilman Lee Perryman voted for Twyman, with Heath and council president Ashton Fowler voting no.
When Varnadore’s name was put to the vote, the two sides reversed.
The vote split along the same lines when the council took up the same matter two weeks ago. During that meeting, Perryman nominated Twyman and Nix nominated Blaine Green, Green’s nomination failed 1-3, with only Nix supporting it.
Since the council still has not found a candidate with majority support, the appointment will come up again during their first meeting in May.
The council also split Tuesday on a vote to approve a new truck for fire Chief Nate Osgood.
The council voted 3-2 to amend the capital improvement budget to include $80,225.37 for a 2023 Ford Expedition which would replace an aging, high-milage vehicle currently used by the chief. Perryman and Nix voted against the purchase, but Fowler, Heath and Brewer provided the votes necessary for approval.
The vehicle itself will be purchased at the state bid price of $52,759, The remaining $27,496 includes paint, striping, tinting and additional equipment that will allow the vehicle to function as a mobile command center.
After the meeting, Nix said, “I do think this vehicle is needed, but it’s not needed for commuting. I think we should buy it and keep it at the station.”
Perryman declined to comment on his no vote.
The longest portion of Tuesday’s meeting, about 30 minutes, was spent in executive session with city attorney Win Livingston and former Interim City Clerk Kim Morris. According to a letter from Livingston, the closed session was necessary for the council to discuss pending or possible litigation.
No action was taken by the council after members returned to public session.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Heard Mayor Jim Heigl comment that this year’s Marble Fest had drawn visitors from all over the country; he thanked the Beautification Council, the county commission and others who had helped make the event a success.
— Heigl offer prayers for the families of those involved in the mass shooting in Dadeville over the weekend.
— Approved a resolution authorizing a grant application for the public transportation program through the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, including a local match of $91,000. The match does not include the cost of two vans, one of which has been donated and the other already ordered.
—Tabled another agreement with SAFE for a Workforce Ready Transport program.
— Approved $4,500 from the building maintenance fund to replace four infrared heaters at the city shop with stronger, more efficient models. A fifth heater will be replaced using insurance money.
— Approved a contract with M.J. Brooks and Sons to reconstruct a lean-to at the city shop for $5,250.
— Amended the Personel Policies and Procedures Manual to provide step raises for employees who earn degrees while employed by the city.
— Approved the state Examiners of Public Accounts audit of the city’s finances for fiscal 2022.
— Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the human resource and accounting offices, building services and police as well as memes of the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustments, the council and the city clerk.