Split vote on City Council still leaves school board down a member

The Sylacauga City Council deadlocked over an appointment to the city board of education for the second meeting in a row Tuesday evening.

Unlike the majority of public school boards in Alabama, the Sylacauga City School Board is appointed by the city, not elected. According the the Alabama Association of School Boards, 46 out of 139 of the public school districts in the state have boards that are appointed rather than elected.