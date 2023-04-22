 Skip to main content
Special Olympics event shows off abilities

Students from Talladega and Sylacauga city schools joined their hosts from the Talladega County system Thursday for the Special Olympics at Lincoln High School.

The Special Olympics brought 86 athletes from throughout Talladega County to Lincoln to compete. There were much more than 86 smiles at the event.

The countywide event is a long-standing tradition, according to Blair Mayfield, who has been coordinating the event since 2017.

