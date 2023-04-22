Special Olympics event shows off abilities

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Students from Talladega and Sylacauga city schools joined their hosts from the Talladega County system Thursday for the Special Olympics at Lincoln High School.
The countywide event is a long-standing tradition, according to Blair Mayfield, who has been coordinating the event since 2017.
“This is a good day, a good opportunity for these students to showcase their abilities, not just their disabilities,” he said. “And it’s a good opportunity for their families and their classmates come cheer them on. And I know they get really excited about it every year. This is their Superbowl."
The theme of the day was “Can Not Can’t.”
Following a parade, the singing of the National Anthem and welcoming remarks, the events kicked off with the Special Olympic Oath: “Let me win.But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Events included the 50-meter dash, 100- and 400-meter walk, 100, 200 and 400 meter dash, standing and running long jump, wheelchair race, wheelchair obstacle and softball throw.