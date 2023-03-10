Special Olympics basketball teams get a rousing send-off to Montgomery

In spite of impending poor weather, Talladega turned out Thursday to help see the ARC and Helen Keller School basketball teams off to the Special Olympics in Montgomery.
The two buses were accompanied by Talladega police and fire trucks as they made their way from the Wal-Mart parking lot down Battle Street, around the courthouse square, through the HKS campus and down Alabama 21 South. Crowds at the courthouse and HKS waved the convoy on, and cars pulled over on Battle Street honked and waved out the windows.
According to Janie Curtis, executive director of the Arc of North Talladega County, it was not an easy road to Thursday’s triumphant departure. Many ARC programs had shut down entirely during the COVID pandemic, including basketball. This year was the first year the program was able to get started again.
“They faced many challenges finding a new coach and a place to practice,” Curtis said. “We were not sure just how many would even be interested now.”
As it turned out, there was plenty of interest, and board members Raymond Evans, Brandon Crosby and Brian Hutton all were more than happy to help develop a team.
“Mr. Hutton reached out to the City Parks and Recreation Department asking if we could practice during the morning hours,” Curtis said. “The staff quickly became friends with our individuals. Mr. Evans, who is well known in Talladega as a retired basketball coach, had just also retired from (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind) security and had some extra time on his hands. He offered his coaching experience, along with Mr Crosby as his assistant coach. Together a team was formed.”
The Burton Center director Shielia Taylor helped provide transportation and Curtis helped bing the players onto the team.
The players are all special needs adults between the ages of 27 and 64. The HKS players are high school age.
“Mr Raymond made a statement that he would be happy with just players who wanted to play,” Curtis said. “Well, the first practice we had six, the next nine and by the time the individuals were calling each other telling their friends about how much fun they were having and how great Coach Raymond and coach Brandon was we had eighteen players. Remember, our individuals can't go and sign up for rec ball or a team in the city, so making a way for them to enjoy the game of basketball, made so many very happy.”
Before heading to Montgomery, they had also played against the Helen Keller team and in a benefit game against the Talladega Police Department.
Early on, Raymond told the team “don't come to play with dirty tennis shoes,” Curtis said. He said if you look good, you feel good and if you feel good, you play good. The next day they all came in with clean shoes ready to show the coach and had remembered the quote.
“Who would have thought our small team with so many mighty players would have a chance to go to the Olympics,” Curtis said. “Many of our players have never had this opportunity to travel with friends and spend the night to celebrate them and their accomplishments.”
The Arc of North Talladega County and the Burton Center/ Altapointe Health System provide services for adults with intellectual and developmental issues.