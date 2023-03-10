 Skip to main content
Special Olympics basketball teams get a rousing send-off to Montgomery

Special Olympic Send Off-BC46.jpg

The basketball teams of Helen Keller School and The Arc of North Talladega had a big send-off as they head to Montgomery for the Special Olympics.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

In spite of impending poor weather, Talladega turned out Thursday to help see the ARC and Helen Keller School basketball teams off to the Special Olympics in Montgomery. 

The two buses were accompanied by Talladega police and fire trucks as they made their way from the Wal-Mart parking lot down Battle Street, around the courthouse square, through the HKS campus and down Alabama 21 South. Crowds at the courthouse and HKS waved the convoy on, and cars pulled over on Battle Street honked and waved out the windows.