Spanevelo now in federal custody following indictment

Federal authorities took custody Tuesday of the Florida man charged in St. Clair County with abuse of a corpse after releasing a federal indictment on the suspect last week.
The federal indictment charges 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo with kidnapping resulting in the death of his alleged former girlfriend and mother of his daughter.
Spanevelo’s charges in St. Clair County stem from the April 23, 2022, discovery of the body of Cassie Carli, 37, in a shallow grave inside a Springville barn April 23, 2022.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billly Murray confirmed Spanevelo’s transfer, which was possibly to the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega, Murray said.
He had been held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail since Oct. 20, when he waived extradition from his initial arrest in Tennessee, following Carli’s disappearance reported March 27, 2022, in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
The Tennessee arrest followed reports that Carli met with Spanevelo during a custody exchange with their four-year-old daughter in a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Fla.
During investigations, Spanevelo was connected with the property on U.S. 11 in Springville where Carli’s body was found, officials said. He is believed to have resided on the property at one time.
Following Carli’s disappearance, Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., a day after Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
After his arrest in Tennessee, Spanevelo was transferred to the Santa Rosa County, Fla., Jail April 18, where he remained until he was transferred to the St. Clair County jail in October. The Florida charges, tampering with evidence, a felony; and obstructing a criminal investigation, a misdemeanor; have since been dropped by Florida officials.
Spanevelo waived extradition to Alabama from Florida.
During a bond hearing held Tuesday in St. Clair County Circuit Court, Judge Phil Seay denied bond for Spanevelo.
The U.S. Department of Justice Department investigated the case along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Santa Rosa County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, according to the department’s press release.
The document also states that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan Baty, Bill Simpson and John Camp will prosecute the case.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Friday he is confident that justice for Carli’s murder will be delivered swiftly.
“We are very thankful for the working relationship we have with our federal agencies,” Harmon said.
A cause of death has not been released for Carli.