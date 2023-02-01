 Skip to main content
Spanevelo now in federal custody following indictment

Federal authorities took custody Tuesday of the Florida man charged in St. Clair County with abuse of a corpse after releasing a federal indictment on the suspect last week.

The federal indictment charges 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo with kidnapping resulting in the death of his alleged former girlfriend and mother of his daughter.