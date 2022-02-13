Southern Smiles of Sylacauga celebrates ribbon cutting

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Southern Smiles of Sylacauga recently.
Southern Smiles of Sylacauga is under the ownership of Dr. Rick Redmond and Dr. Casey Price. Previously known as Redmond Family Dentistry, the business changed its name to Southern Smiles of Sylacauga after Dr. Casey Price joined the practice, along with the addition of new dental services.
Before cutting the ribbon, Dr. Redmond explained the reason for the name change.
“We have added new services and Dr. Casey, which is what prompted the business name change," he said. "I will eventually retire, and we wanted to rename our practice so that we could adapt to updates and changes in our practice. We have not been bought by a corporation, and we are blessed to have another dentist who came back to her hometown to live and work here. We are local and look forward to many more years of serving our community!”
Southern Smiles of Sylacauga is located 101 South Douglas Drive in Sylacauga and offers several services: cleanings, children’s dentistry, mini dental implants, sedation dentistry, teeth whitening, restorative dentistry, and botox.
“We are so excited for Dr. Redmond and Dr. Price on the new chapter of this practice, and the Sylacauga Chamber appreciates their community involvement over the last 50 years,” Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Strickland said.