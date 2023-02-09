Southern Poverty Law Center announces state level office will be opened

The Southern Poverty Law Center announced Tuesday morning in Talladega that it will be opening its first state level office somewhere in rural Alabama under the leadership of Tafeni English-Relf, during a press conference at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center in Talladega Tuesday morning.
Although a precise location for the Alabama office has not been chosen yet, there was a reason Talladega was chosen for the announcement: English-Relf was born and raised in Lincoln, and wanted to make the announcement somewhere close to home.
“I graduated from Lincoln High School, home of the Golden Bears, in 1992,” she said. “My mother, my aunts and uncles still live there, and my sister just moved across the lake to Pell City,” she said. “Lincoln is in my nature.”
Growing up, she said she knew she would leave Lincoln eventually, but also knew that she would someday make her presence felt in her hometown.
“The rural areas of Alabama are invisible to a lot of the rest of the state. Put they have a place in my heart, and a place in the SPLC’s history. I am excited to work alongside my colleagues in SPLC’s new Alabama State Office as we invest in grassroots efforts and work in partnership with the people of Alabama and community organizations. We look forward to building capacity where the long-term work of the people will create lasting change for everyone.
“Across the South, we continue to see attacks on voting rights, criminalization of poor people, lack of access to housing and health care, environmental injustices, and the erasure of Black history from textbooks, among other things. Together with communities, ALSO will address these challenges head-on so that all Alabamians can proudly call our state home.”
After graduating high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from what was then Troy State University, then a masters in counseling and psychology from the same institution. She is currently working toward a doctorate in leadership from Antioch, she said.
She first started working for the SPLC’s Intelligence Project. “I was naive to the systems of oppression,” she said. “I looked at my home state, my home town, and it changed the trajectory of my life. I knew there were things I never wanted my children, my nieces and nephews, to experience…”
SPLC CEO and Executive Director Margaret Huang added “It is our great fortune to have Tafeni’s extraordinary leadership at the helm of the SPLC’s first Alabama state office. From advocate to organizer to community service provider, she has led in many roles throughout her career. What ties them all together is Tafeni’s passion for working in partnership with communities to support and develop her home state of Alabama. (She) has a profoundly personal connection to the Deep South, and she knows firsthand the spirit of generosity, resilience, and movement-building that inspires the region. We’re thrilled to welcome her into this role.”
The Alabama Office, wherever it ends up being, will be the second state office established by SPLC. The first was established in Mississippi last year.
It marks a shift in strategy for the 50-year-old organization, which had been best known for tracking hate groups and filing litigation against various violent extremist groups.
Huang explained that ever since the U.S. Supreme Court had struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, “we’ve seen more and more challenges to the right to vote, especially in the Deep South, giving people less voice in local decisions.” The organization to work with existing local groups “to help build an engaged local population. We were just a law office and a research center, but now we are hoping to become much more than that.”
English-Relf said she sees several areas where there is work to be done.
“We’re going to be on the ground in these communities,” she said. “We’ll be working alongside groups like the NAACP, the Urban League, The Poor People’s Campaign. We want to help the young people who are impacted by poverty and lack of access. In the Black Belt, we will be helping to address issues like the sanitation crisis and housing. We’ll be working with the Poor People’s Campaign in Anniston.”