 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Southern Poverty Law Center announces state level office will be opened

SPLC announcement

Tafeni English-Relf was born and raised in Lincoln, and wanted to make an important career announcement somewhere close to home.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The Southern Poverty Law Center announced Tuesday morning in Talladega that it will be opening its first state level office somewhere in rural Alabama under the leadership of Tafeni English-Relf, during a press conference at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center in Talladega Tuesday morning.

Although a precise location for the Alabama office has not been chosen yet, there was a reason Talladega was chosen for the announcement: English-Relf was born and raised in Lincoln, and wanted to make the announcement somewhere close to home.