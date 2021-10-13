Southern Dance and Performing Arts set to perform 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast'

SYLACAUGA — Curtains go up next week for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” presented by SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company at B.B. Comer High School Auditorium.
Rehearsals began Aug. 9 for the opening night of Oct. 21.
Forty-one cast members are involved, and they range in age from 8 to nearly 68 years old. They were selected from Talladega, Shelby, Coosa, and St. Clair counties for this production of the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped in a spell placed by an enchantress.
Director J. Patric McDonald said SDAC is receiving state-wide recognition, grant money and support for its efforts to enhance theater education in Talladega County.
“All the shows we produce are designed to enhance the growing Theatre Education program at SDPAC," McDonald said. "Though only in our second year, we are receiving statewide recognition, coupled with grant funds, that has strengthened this program beyond our wildest hopes this early on. Coupled with that, we have received enthusiastic support from Mary Love Hendrickson, Program Manager of SDPAC, and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), the parent organization for SDPAC.”
Performances are scheduled for Oct. 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. ASL interpreter services will be provided Oct. 21 and 29.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at sdpac.net, calling (256) 249-1669, or at SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company at 109 North Broadway Avenue in Sylacauga.