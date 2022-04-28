Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company to host auditions for 'The Important of Being Earnest'

SYLACAUGA — SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company is pleased to announce upcoming auditions for the summer production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Auditions are open to individuals ages 12 and up and will be held Monday and Tuesday at SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts at 109 South Broadway Avenue in Sylacauga. The performances will begin July 8. Celia Blanchard and J. Patrick McDonald will be directing.
The news release about the auditions describes the play as a delight from the first cucumber sandwich, as Jack’s double life catches up with him. The problems are resolved in an extremely charming and quite unexpected way as Jack and Algernon discover the importance of being earnest while answering to the name of Earnest.
Complete audition information, roles, what to prepare, rehearsal schedule, and sign-up is available at sdpac.net. You must sign-up to audition. If you have questions, please call (256) 245-1669 or email southerndanceandperformingarts@gmail.com.