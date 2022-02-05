Sorority, local church partner on drive for canned goods, socks and shoes

TALLADEGA — Members of Epsilon Upsilon Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. partnered with Wesley Chapel AME Zion Church during the church's recent canned goods and sock/shoes drive.
The can items are intended for local organizations which offer free meals to those in need. The socks/shoes are to be sent to South Africa for distribution to the needy.
The church continues to accept donations of canned goods and new or lightly used socks and shoes.
Rev. Keithon Terry is the pastor of Wesley Chapel A.M.E Zion Church. The church is located at 1426 Cove Access Road, Talladega, AL 35160
The church's telephone number is 256-362-0159