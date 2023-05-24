 Skip to main content
SORNA violations charged against Munford man

A Munford man has been arrested and charged with three different violations of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Tristin Michael Dodd, 28, was convicted of rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2016. He was sentenced to 75 months in prison.