SORNA violations charged against Munford man

A Munford man has been arrested and charged with three different violations of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Tristin Michael Dodd, 28, was convicted of rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2016. He was sentenced to 75 months in prison.
Upon being released, Dodd would have been required to check in with law enforcement quarterly or any time he changed his address.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Dodd has not come in to register since December.
“He didn’t show up in March,” Tubbs said. “Then, in April, he said he had COVID-19, so we moved the meeting to this month. He said he had court, so we changed the time of the meeting, and he still didn’t show up.”
A warrant for failure to register was issued, and when deputies went to his registered address in Munford, they were told he did not live there anymore. A second warrant, for failure to notify law enforcement of change of address, was also issued.
Tubbs added that Dodd was also out on bond for a previous SORNA violation last year.
Deputies located Dodd on Monday and arrested him without further incident.
Bond was set at $15,000 for the newer violations, but Dodd is also being held without bond pending a bond revocation on the charges from last year.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.