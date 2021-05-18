Someone was missing a catalytic converter, and police caught the guy who took it

A Goodwater man was arrested in Talladega County last week for stealing a catalytic converter.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hunter LaFayette Saffold, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with an event in April.
Tubbs said that on April 14, someone cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle in the lot at Magic Auto Repair on U.S. 280, near Sylacauga. The theft was caught on video, which showed a white man in a Saturn sports utility vehicle with no license tag. The image was shared on Facebook, and deputies were able to make an identification.
Saffold was located at a house on Goodwater Highway, then taken back to the county investigation office in Sylacauga. He eventually was charged with theft of property in the second degree, with bond set at $7,500.
He was also served with two felony warrants from Coosa County, Tubbs said. According to the Coosa County jail website, both warrants were for failure to appear in court, but it was not clear Monday what the underlying charge was.
Saffold told investigators that he had sold the catalytic converter to someone in Alexander City.
Catalytic converters do contain some rare and precious metals, but in miniscule amounts.
Theft of property in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.