Someone shoots into occupied home where 8-year-old lives

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied home in the Brecon community earlier this week, according to an incident and offense report.
Detective Lisa Garrett said Wednesday that the shooting happened Sunday at a trailer on the 1700 block of Nimitz Avenue. The victim, a 38-year-old man, said he did not detect any damage to his house until Tuesday, and first filed a police report Tuesday afternoon. Garrett said there is a listed suspect in the case, although no one has been charged.
The victim said his 8-year-old daughter was at home at the time of the shooting. Investigators located what appeared to be bullet holes in a window and in the siding on the trailer near the little girl's room.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.