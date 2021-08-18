Somebody shot into an occupied Sylacauga home, but nobody was hurt

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling in Sylacauga.
The shooting happened Saturday on the 1000 block of Garrett Road.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the sheriff's office, five inhabitants inside the residence were woken up to the sounds of gunshots around 4:30 a.m. No one from the home was hurt during the incident, although a window and brick siding were damaged by the gunfire.
A projectile was recovered from inside the residence, and five .9mm shell casings were recovered from the road in front of the house.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.