Somebody has taken car parts, and the Talladega Police are investigating

Talladega Police are investigating several thefts involving car parts reported over the long holiday weekend, according to incident and offense reports available Tuesday.
The first of these reported incidents was at the Alabama Forestry Service office on the 275 Bypass on Friday. According to the report, about a quarter of a tank of fuel had been stolen from one of the tractors. A similar incident was reported from the same location Jan. 6, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.
The next incident was reported at Cook’s junkyard on Ironaton Cutoff Road, also Friday. Sometime between 9:41 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., according to the report, two suspects pulled up in a pickup truck, grabbed a car battery valued at $50 and then fled. The suspects had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
The next incident involved the theft of two catalytic converters from two city-owned Ford F-150’s parked at the Spring Street Recreation Center overnight. There are also no witnesses or suspects in this case.
Lastly, on Monday someone stole 10 truck batteries valued at $150 each and a battery box cover valued at $2,500 from Hindman’s Junkyard on Ward Avenue. Although it is not entirely clear, it seems that the batteries were installed in several vehicles when they were stolen.
Again, however, there are no witnesses or suspects.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.