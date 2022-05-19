Somebody fired at a white Chevrolet Impala and hit the windshield

TALLADEGA — Police are investigating a shooting into a white Chevrolet Impala parked in the yard of a residence on Avenue H, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the vehicle was not occupied when someone apparently fired at least one shot through the middle of the front windshield.
The case remained under investigation Wednesday, Thompson said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.