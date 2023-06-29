 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Softball tournament raises money for children’s help center

MOODY — The St. Clair County Law Enforcement Softball Tournament was filled with fun and competition earlier this month, while helping a local agency that helps children and parents. 

“It was a very enjoyable event for a great cause,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. 