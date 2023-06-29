Softball tournament raises money for children’s help center

MOODY — The St. Clair County Law Enforcement Softball Tournament was filled with fun and competition earlier this month, while helping a local agency that helps children and parents.
“It was a very enjoyable event for a great cause,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
The softball tournament, held at the Moody Miracle League Park on June 17, raised $2,263 for the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as The Children’s Place.
“We’re a small organization with a small budget, so contributions like that are tremendous for us,” said Pam Kelley, director of The Children’s Place. “We work closely with law enforcement on a daily basis, so for them to put together a fundraiser and make us the benefactors was enormous.”
The Children’s Place is a nonprofit which serves as a resource and training facility in Pell City. The mission of the center is to foster family development and enhance family functioning by coordinating services for children and families involved in child abuse.
Juana Corbin, the public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, said everybody had a good time during their first fundraiser softball tournament for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Everyone was invited to attend the event, which was open and free to the public. Donations from players and other supporters brought in the funds for the advocacy center.
“This was such a great community event,” Corbin said. “We had a great turnout. I’m sure we’ll do it again. We had a lot of positive feedback.”
Six agencies fielded teams for the tournament, including the Springville Police Department, the Moody Police Department, the Odenville Police Department, the Pell City Fire Department, the Pell City Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
The Pell City Fire Department claimed the tournament’s championship spot, while the Pell City Police Department was the runner-up team.
“Our team and everyone who played had a great time,” said Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski. “It was cool and raised money for a good cause.”
Murray said he was also pleased with the event.
“I want to thank everybody for their hard work organizing this event,” Murray said. “Certainly, we are hoping this will turn into an annual event for all our first responders.”