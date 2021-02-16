Snow hits Talladega County: pretty to look at, no big impact

The snows that fell on east central Alabama on Monday night and Tuesday morning were pretty to look at and caused none of the major problems generally associated with snow in this part of the country.
According to Talladega County Emergency Management Agency Specialist LeighAnn Butler, there were no roads impacted by the wintry weather and no significant property damage.
Going forward, she added, “winter weather is not expected in Talladega County for the coming days, but widespread rain is expected. We encourage everyone to drive carefully, and of course, we will continue to monitor the weather with all our partners.”
Updates can be followed easily on EMA’s Facebook page.
Alabama Power also reported little or no impact from the winter weather Monday night and Tuesday morning. According to spokeswoman Jaki-Lyn Lowry, most of the losses were reported in west Alabama.
There were no major outages reported in St. Clair County, and no more than 150 in Talladega at any given time, although it was not possible to say whether or not these were all related to the weather.