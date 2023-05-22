‘Sneaker Ball’ a time for dress-up and music

The staff and residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab all got dressed to the nines Thursday to attend the first-ever “Sneaker Ball” the facility. In addition to showing off their formalwear, the attendees enjoyed music courtesy of DJ Joker and a live performance by CNA Zetoria Pruitt, plus a meal, punch and a little wine for residents only.
The event was the brainchild of administrator Lynn Hann.
“I actually got the idea from a DJ who had recently worked at a mother-son sneaker ball,” she explained. “That got me thinking about having something like that for residents and staff here. It’ll give everybody a chance to get dressed up and and just come out for a good time.”
She added, “This is the first sneaker ball we’ve ever had here, but I can guarantee it won’t be the last.”
Volunteer Michael Scales agreed. “They’re already asking about if we’re going to be able to do this next year, I believe this is going to turn into an annual event, and I’m blessed that I can just be a part of it. These folks have been cooped up for a while, but this is a chance for them to get together, relax and have a party. It’s awesome, and I know it took a lot of work to make it happen.”
Carol Moore acted as mistress of ceremonies for the event, and Quajuana Johnson was responsible for set up the decorations. Ebony Gray handled the photography.