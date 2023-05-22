 Skip to main content
‘Sneaker Ball’ a time for dress-up and music

The staff and residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab all got dressed to the nines Thursday to attend the first-ever “Sneaker Ball” the facility. In addition to showing off their formalwear, the attendees enjoyed music courtesy of DJ Joker and a live performance by CNA Zetoria Pruitt, plus a meal, punch and a little wine for residents only.

The event was the brainchild of administrator Lynn Hann.