Small business incubator to provide a wide range of services for start-up companies

Main Street Talladega

Main Street Talladega’s economic vitality committee member Dontae Little, Chair Dr. Eboni L. Truss, Cenetta Twyman, Bruce Hancock, City Manager Seddrick Hill., Talladega Main Street Chair April Clark, Dr. Dawson Harmon and Economic Vitality Committee Co-Chair Katie Campbell. The committee recently accepted $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to start a business incubator.

 

Talladega business leaders are pleased with the opportunities they expect will develop from funding of a business incubator.

The funding was announced earlier this month when the City Council voted to appropriate $100,000 out of American Rescue Plan.