Small business incubator to provide a wide range of services for start-up companies

Talladega business leaders are pleased with the opportunities they expect will develop from funding of a business incubator.
The funding was announced earlier this month when the City Council voted to appropriate $100,000 out of American Rescue Plan.
“During the past year, over 30 new businesses have opened in Talladega. By providing Talladega Main Street with $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to establish a business incubator, we are ensuring that our city will be better equipped to attract, serve and support startups and other businesses. The incubator will offer the space, shared services, and other resources that are often essential to the survival and success of small businesses," according to City Manager Seddrick Hill.
Talladega Main Street Chair April Clark added, “I’m excited that we can do something that directly and tangibly contributes to improving our economic vitality. I can’t wait to help our community. This is a win for small businesses. In this process, I always say ‘one day at a time’ and this is a great day.”
The initiative will be led by Talladega Main Street's Economic Vitality Committee, which includes Committee Chair Dr. Eboni L. Truss, Co-Chair Katie Campbell, Dontae Little, Dr. Dawson Harmon, Bruce Hancock, Cenetta Twyman and Robert Buyher.
The Economic Vitality Committee assists new and existing businesses, encourages property development, and creates a positive environment for innovators and entrepreneurs.
The small business incubator is meant to provide a wide range of services for new start-up companies and individual entrepreneurs. While mentorship is a major component of the program, it will also provide practical help like office, production and storage space, letterheads and access to investors.
For additional information, please contact Talladega Main Street Executive Director Cathryn Reohrig at (256)589-0836.