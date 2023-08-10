Small business incubator initiated with city funding

TALLADEGA — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to transfer American Rescue Plan funding to Talladega Main Street to start up a small business incubator.
According to material provided to the council Monday, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was given a grant in the amount of $10,000 from ARP. The grant money was set aside to support local business owners. Recently, those funds were designated to be under the purview of Talladega Main Street.”
The money would go to Main Street’s economic vitality committee, which would use some of it to create a business incubator “that supports all business owners in Talladega city and beyond.”
As Main Street director Cathy Roehrig and EVC member Dr. Ebony Truss explained to the council, the business incubator would provide help to startup companies and individuals by providing essentials like office space, communications and shared services as well as access to mentors and investors.
The objective would be to push economic development, provide businesses and owners with access to funding, create employment opportunities, provide valuable guidance and advice and offer financial perks. It could benefit both new and existing businesses.
There is not an organization in the area, including the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, that currently offers all of the services the incubator would provide.
Also Monday, the council:
— Approved a new parking ordinance for Pulliam Street south of the railroad tracks.
— Approved revisions to the job descriptions for employees in the Community Appearance, Public Works, Police and Fire Departments.
— Approved proposed changes to part of the zoning ordinance governing fences in the city limits.
— Approved a new contract for trash and garbage disposal with GFL Environment reflecting increases for residential solid waste pickup and additional cart costs.
— Discussed, but took no action on, needed water renovations that had been budgeted at just over $3 million, but with the sole bid coming in at over $8 million. Councilman Trae Williams and City Manager Seddrick Hill said they approached four other contractors with the same project; three said the project would cost even more than the previous bid, and one said they did not have the personnel to handle the project.
— Heard Hill report that the city had applied for Smart City Initiative grants covering “enhanced safety and security, community empowerment, cost savings and independence and efficient cloud-based management.” If awarded, the grant would create a “smart city-ready network, including Wifi hotspots and surveillance cameras,” among other technology infrastructure.
— Hill also said the city was pursuing grants for automatic license plate readers, radar speed detection signs and a crosswalk warning light system.