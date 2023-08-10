 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Small business incubator initiated with city funding

TALLADEGA — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to transfer American Rescue Plan funding to Talladega Main Street to start up a small business incubator.

According to material provided to the council Monday, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was given a grant in the amount of $10,000 from ARP. The grant money was set aside to support local business owners. Recently, those funds were designated to be under the purview of Talladega Main Street.”