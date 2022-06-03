Sixty inch smart TV stolen off back porch near Sylacauga

According to an incident and offense report, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of at least four catalytic converters from a residence on US 280 between May 26 and 27.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the converters were taken from a 2008 Ford van, a 2009 Ford F150, a 2001 Jeep Wrangler and a 2009 Jeep Wrangler.
The victim tried to start the van at about 1 p.m. and noticed that it was exceptionally loud. He checked the other vehicles parked on the property and found the other stolen as well. The four converters are valued at about $300 each.
In addition, the victim also reported that a 60 to 70-inch Samsung Smart TV valued at $1,200 had been stolen off his back porch, and the key cylinder and ignition switch on Kubota lawn mower had been damaged.
Damage to the mower was estimated at about $100.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no known witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website or mobile app.