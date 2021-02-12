Six with local convictions are denied parole

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held parole hearings for seven inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties or both last week. One case was continued, with the other six requests denied.
Two of those inmates are convicted murderers, and one is a convicted rapist. One of the murderers is serving a life sentence.
Demetrius Whitfield, 40, was convicted of murder in Jefferson County in 2000 and is also serving a 20 years sentence for arson in St. Clair County in 2001, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Gregory Saffold, 64, is serving life in prison for a murder conviction from Coosa County in 1984, and also has convictions for promotion of prison contraband in St. Clair County dating from 1994 as well as convictions for bail jumping, first-degree escape and first-degree theft of property in Talladega County.
Steven Wayne Chamblee is serving sentences totaling 109 years for convictions including a rape in the first degree in Jefferson County in 1985 as well as felony theft charges in St. Clair County in 1982.
James William Tice Jr., 41, is serving 15 years for receiving stolen property in St. Clair County, and Joseph Andrew Williams, 37, is serving 20 years for parole violations, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance in Talladega and Chilton counties in 2010.
Harvey Dwight Ashley, 55, is serving time for escape in Talladega and theft of property in Talladega and Etowah counties in 2000.
The continuance was granted in the case of Yancy L. Davis, 56, who is serving 25 years for a burglary conviction in Talladega County in 2000.