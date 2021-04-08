Six Citizens Baptist Health staffers win 'hero' honors

Half a dozen staff members at Citizens Baptist Health Center in Talladega have been honored as “Tenet Heroes” for their contributions during a difficult-at-best year, according to a news release issued this week.
The Tenet Heroes include Larry Brown, Meg Gray, Kim Hayes, Cindy Martin, Gary Simmons and Leslie Yoder.
According to the release, the Citizens team members were recognized because of their innovative solution during the pandemic to better protect their colleagues during aerosol generating procedures, as well as the creation of a mist tent using PVC pipe and plastic sheeting to create an added barrier of protection. Also according to the release, the Tenet Heroes program celebrates those individuals who make a meaningful impact within their respective communities that goes above and beyond their daily job responsibilities.
The winners are nominated by their co-workers.
“We are so grateful for this team and their ingenuity and passion in helping our staff, physicians and patients stay safe," Citizens CEO Frank Thomas was quoted as saying in the release. "Their actions inspire us to make a positive and meaningful impact in the lives of others. We are proud to have a number of our Citizens Baptist team members recognized with this distinction and greatly appreciate their contribution.”
Tenet Health Care, owner of Citizens, is headquartered in Dallas and employs 110,000 people nationwide, according to the release.