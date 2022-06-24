single vehicle wreck leaves one dead in Talladega County

A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Talladega man.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 2:17 p.m. Thursday.
According to the release, David Wayne Stewart, 53, of Talladega, was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
ALEA said Stewart was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Cove Access Road, approximately seven miles west of Talladega, in Talladega County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.