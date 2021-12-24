Single vehicle accident leaves one dead in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga woman lost her life in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Danielle Morgan, 37, of Sylcauaga was pronounced dead at 3:13 p.m. Friday after an accident on Alabama Avenue near Old Sylacauga Highway.
He said Morgan was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries related to the accident. Murphy said the accident appeared to have occurred after Morgan’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest after hitting an embankment.
He said the accident is being investigated by the Alabama Highway Patrol.