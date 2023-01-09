Signup details announced for Sylacauga children's baseball

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for USSSA Baseball for boys and girls ages 3-12.
The registration fee is $75 ($55 for Bambino League) and includes jersey, hat, belt, and socks. The full amount must be paid at the time of registration. Please note that the age control date is the age the child will be on May 1. Registrants should keep this in mind when selecting which league to register for. Players cannot play in an age group that is lower than their age on this date.