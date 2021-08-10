Shrimp Boil to benefit Ritz Theater sells all tickets for boil, drawdown

The Low Country Shrimp Boil, a major fundraiser for the educational programs at the historic Ritz Theater, made a major comeback last weekend after having to take 2020 off because of COVID-19.
All 300 tickets available for the boil and $10,000 drawdown sold. Enormous amounts of shrimp and barbecue (courtesy of Donnie Miller, who was also the evening's EmCee) were eaten, and three attendees ended up splitting a $10,000 jackpot.
Numerous door prizes were handed out during the evening as well.
Ritz Theater director George Culver said he couldn’t give a final tally, but said the event appears to have made enough to cover a full slate of programs for the coming school year, and may have even surpassed the 2019 event.
“I think people were really ready to come out and enjoy each other after having been holed up for a year and a half,” Culver said.