Shrimp boil Saturday to benefit Ritz

Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater is getting ready for the 11th annual Low Country Shrimp Boil and Draw Down, which gets under way Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame.

Only 300 tickets for this year’s event will be available. Tickets cost $100 each, and admit two people. Once inside, your ticket gets you all- you-can-eat boiled shrimp and summer buffet, two adult beverages, an array of homemade desserts and a chance at a $10,000 grand prize at the end of the night.