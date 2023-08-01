Shrimp boil Saturday to benefit Ritz

Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater is getting ready for the 11th annual Low Country Shrimp Boil and Draw Down, which gets under way Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame.
Only 300 tickets for this year’s event will be available. Tickets cost $100 each, and admit two people. Once inside, your ticket gets you all- you-can-eat boiled shrimp and summer buffet, two adult beverages, an array of homemade desserts and a chance at a $10,000 grand prize at the end of the night.
Non-alcoholic and non-seafood options will also be available.
Tickets are available at the Ritz or through any Ritz board member.
Dress code is described as “very summer casual.”
All proceeds go toward the Ritz’s arts and education programs.
If you can’t make it to the actual event, you still have the opportunity to help the Ritz continue its education programs.
According to director Lauren Deal, “The Ritz took a major financial hit over the last two and a half years due to the Covid pandemic, which sent a shockwave across live performance venues nationwide. Without active seasons, we not only lost all earned income revenue, but we tragically lost that exciting momentum of public support built over 25 years.”
She continued, “Please help us fight back with a tax deductible contribution, and again become a friend of The Ritz. We need you more than ever now! Friends support helps pay for the costly professional shows, and keep the ticket prices affordable. Importantly, Friends funding also helps us fund arts education initiatives with area schools, which will impact up to 5,500 students this academic year.”
Suggested membership levels are: $50 Individual/Family FRIEND; $100 Special Friend; $200 Friend Extraordinaire; $500 Ritz Benefactor; and $1,000 Ritz Legacy Patron. Any other preferred level of support is of course genuinely appreciated.