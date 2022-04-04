Shots fired on Saturday in Talladega, and a 14-year-old boy is dead

A shooting Saturday night on Talladega’s east side took the life of a 14-year-old boy. Because of the victim’s age, police declined to release his identity Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a patrol officer heard gunshots coming from Avenue H near Knoxville Homes at 10:47 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a car on the side of the road which appeared to have been shot numerous times. The Zora Ellis Junior High School student had also been struck numerous times and was still inside the car. Medical attention was requested, but it appears that the young man died at the scene.
“The (Talladega County) District Attorney’s Office has requested an autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, and the decedent has been transported for further investigation,” Thompson said. “This is an ongoing investigation, and any and all information from the public is requested.”
In addition to the shots that killed the teenaged victim, police also noted at least three other vehicles parked in the general area that had been damaged by gunshots. None of the three vehicles were occupied at the time, and no other injuries were reported.
Saturday’s fatality was actually the second shooting incident reported this weekend in the same general area. Thompson said that officers responded Friday at about 5:50 p.m. to a juvenile who had been shot in the foot on Davis Street near Avenue H. This victim told officers that he was walking down the street when an unknown person in an unknown vehicle began shooting. This victim was struck one time in the foot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, Thompson said.
During the same incident, a vehicle driving on Davis Street was also struck by several bullets. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was uninjured and was able to seek safety. Her vehicle was rendered inoperable, however.
Few further details of either of the above incidents were readily available Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.