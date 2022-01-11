Shots fired on East Street: nobody hit, but a vehicle was damaged

Talladega police responded to a shots-fired call in the public parking lot on East Street on Tuesday morning. One vehicle was damaged, but according to acting Chief John McCoy, no one seems to have been injured in the incident.
McCoy said Tuesday afternoon the call had come in between 10:55 and 11 a.m. A parked 2020 Ford Equinox was hit twice — once in the radiator and once through the rear driver’s side tire. The vehicle was not occupied at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle the shots came from a black Ford Mustang. There was no description of the shooter or shooters, or an indication of how many people might have been in the vehicle in question.
LifeSaver helicopter appeared to have been dispatched to Citizens Hospital just before the shots-fired call on a medical matter unrelated to the shooting. McCoy said as far as the investigators are aware, no one was hit in the incident, and no gunshot wounds had been reported at the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Six 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, McCoy said.
Investigators were working to identify both suspects and the intended victim in the case Tuesday.
Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth had a lengthy plea and arraignment docket Tuesday morning across the street from the parking lot in the Talladega County Judicial Building. Many of the parties to those cases would have been coming back to court following a recess that ended at 11 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.